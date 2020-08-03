AllSooners
Kevin Sumlin's Son Jackson is Now a Sooner

Kevin SumlinMark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

John. E. Hoover

The 2020 Oklahoma football roster includes one partially familiar name: Jackson Sumlin.

Sumlin is a walk-on tight end/H-back, a 6-2, 239-pound freshman from Tucson, AZ.

He’s also the son of Arizona head coach and former OU assistant Kevin Sumlin.

Kevin Sumlin was an aide under Bob Stoops from 2003-05, when he coached tight ends and special teams, and from 2006-07, when he was co-offensive coordinator for the passing game and wide receivers coach.

Sumlin confirmed his son’s new team in an interview with Arizona.com when answering a question about dealing with players’ stresses.

“I say, ‘I get it.’ I’ve got a son that I talk to just about every day in Norman, Oklahoma, going through that,” Sumlin said. “I think it’s important.

“Our players know that. I think everybody tries to focus on ‘coaches only care about playing football.’ A lot of our guys here know that I’ve got a son involved in this too who has some concerns.

“I think that helps me from an understanding standpoint too, some of the things that he goes through.”

Sumlin, a former Purdue linebacker, came to OU after two years as an assistant at Texas A&M. He left Norman after the 2007 season to take the head coaching job at Houston (2008-11), then took over the programs at Texas A&M (2012-17) and Arizona (2018-present).

Jackson Sumlin is one of four Sumlin children. He was born in College Station, TX, and was little more than a toddler when his dad worked at OU.

Now he’s a Sooner.

