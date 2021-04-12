Key Oklahoma recruiting targets have begun to book official visits

As the NCAA dead period is expected to come to an end on May 31, the return of official recruiting visits marks a shift back toward normalcy

For the first time in 15 months, the Oklahoma Sooners are preparing to host official visitors.

Due to an NCAA ruling, campuses have been close for official visits since the onset of the Coronavirus pandemic last March.

The current recruiting dead period extends through the end of May, and the expectation is that it won’t be extended, allowing programs to start booking dates in June to get their targets onto campus.

Lincoln Riley’s Sooners are no different, as recruits have started to announce plans to visit Norman on Twitter.

One weekend in particular, June 18-20, is shaping up to be a massive one for OU.

Four top prospects, linebacker Ish Harris, defensive backs Jayden Rowe and Myles Pollard, tight end Kaden Helms and offensive tackle Jake Taylor have all announced they will be visiting Oklahoma’s campus that weekend.

Current Sooner commit Raleek Brown has also booked an official visit date, as he will be in Norman to watch the Sooners take on the Nebraska Cornhuskers from Sept. 17-19.

The return of visits is a much welcomed regression to the norm, as there were many 2021 recruits across the country who had to make their college decision without ever visiting the campus in-person.

The obstacle led to some creativity in recruits building their own unofficial visits, sparking events like Caleb Williams’ Sooner Summit. While those sorts of player driven recruiting events can still happen going forward, coaches and players alike will be happy to resume some normalcy as they will be able to tour campuses and facilities with coaching staffs.