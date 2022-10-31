Kickoff Time for Oklahoma and West Virginia Announced

Oklahoma’s first trip to Morgantown since 2018 has a kickoff time.

The Sooners (5-3 overall, 2-3 Big 12) will take the field against the West Virginia Mountaineers (3-5, 1-4) at 11 a.m. on Nov. 12, and the game will be broadcast on FS1.

OU’s trip to play the Mountaineers in 2020 was scrapped due to COVID-19 issues with West Virginia, so the Sooners will make the trip east for the first time since the wild 59-56 contest in 2018.

Last year, Oklahoma survived a low-scoring contest with the Mountaineers in Norman.

Spencer Rattler remained in the game throughout OU’s 16-13 win, but “We Want Caleb!” chants stole the show as the student section inside Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium pushed for a quarterback change to Caleb Williams.

This year, both sidelines will look plenty different.

Neal Brown brought in Graham Harrell to run the WVU offense, and Harrell added transfer quarterback JT Daniels to run the show.

Daniels has completed 63.1 percent of his passes this year, throwing for 12 touchdowns and seven interceptions.

The Mountaineers rank No. 34 nationally in total offense, but the production has not translated to victories.

West Virginia’s lone Big 12 victory was a 43-40 shootout over Baylor, though Brown’s team has played close games in Morgantown.

Kansas topped the Mountaineers in overtime back in Week 2 at Milan Puskar Stadium, and TCU needed a touchdown in the final minute to ice the Horned Frogs’ 41-31 win last Saturday.

Before hitting the road, the Sooners will host the Baylor Bears this Saturday.

If Oklahoma can avenge last year’s loss to Dave Aranda’s Bears, then OU will carry a three game winning streak to take on West Virginia.

