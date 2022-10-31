Skip to main content

Kickoff Time for Oklahoma and West Virginia Announced

The Sooners will visit West Virginia for the first time since 2018 on Nov. 12.

Oklahoma’s first trip to Morgantown since 2018 has a kickoff time.

The Sooners (5-3 overall, 2-3 Big 12) will take the field against the West Virginia Mountaineers (3-5, 1-4) at 11 a.m. on Nov. 12, and the game will be broadcast on FS1.

OU’s trip to play the Mountaineers in 2020 was scrapped due to COVID-19 issues with West Virginia, so the Sooners will make the trip east for the first time since the wild 59-56 contest in 2018.

Last year, Oklahoma survived a low-scoring contest with the Mountaineers in Norman.

Spencer Rattler remained in the game throughout OU’s 16-13 win, but “We Want Caleb!” chants stole the show as the student section inside Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium pushed for a quarterback change to Caleb Williams.

This year, both sidelines will look plenty different.

Neal Brown brought in Graham Harrell to run the WVU offense, and Harrell added transfer quarterback JT Daniels to run the show.

Daniels has completed 63.1 percent of his passes this year, throwing for 12 touchdowns and seven interceptions.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

The Mountaineers rank No. 34 nationally in total offense, but the production has not translated to victories.

West Virginia’s lone Big 12 victory was a 43-40 shootout over Baylor, though Brown’s team has played close games in Morgantown.

Kansas topped the Mountaineers in overtime back in Week 2 at Milan Puskar Stadium, and TCU needed a touchdown in the final minute to ice the Horned Frogs’ 41-31 win last Saturday.

Before hitting the road, the Sooners will host the Baylor Bears this Saturday.

If Oklahoma can avenge last year’s loss to Dave Aranda’s Bears, then OU will carry a three game winning streak to take on West Virginia. 

Want to join the discussion? Click here to become a member of the AllSooners message board community today!

Sign up for your premium membership to AllSooners.com today, and get access to the entire Fan Nation premium network!

Follow AllSooners on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest OU news.

Get your OU tickets from SI Tickets HERE.

In This Article (2)

Oklahoma Sooners
Oklahoma Sooners
West Virginia Mountaineers
West Virginia Mountaineers

FB - CeeDee Lamb
Football

Sooners in the NFL: Week 8

By Josh Callaway
Dillon Gabrield ISU slide
Football

Oklahoma's Offense Showed Great Patience in Gritty Performance to Top Iowa State

By Ryan Chapman
Jirehl Brock - Dashaun White
Football

For Oklahoma, DaShaun White and the Defensive Veterans Set the Tone Saturday

By Ross Lovelace
Zach Schmit TD 4
Football

Oklahoma-Iowa State QuoteBook: The Best of What They Said

By Ross Lovelace
Zach Schmit TD 1
Football

AllSooners Podcast, Ep. 154

By Josh Callaway
Gerry Bohanon, Baylor Bears
Football

Oklahoma-Baylor Kickoff Time Announced

By Josh Callaway
OU-ISU Wrap Up
Football

WATCH: Oklahoma-Iowa State Wrap Up

By Josh Callaway
FB - DaShaun White, Iowa State
Football

Confidence Growing on the Oklahoma Defense After Three Interception Performance in Ames

By Ryan Chapman