Kickoff Time for Oklahoma's Red River Battle With Texas Announced

The kickoff time has been set for Oklahoma’s massive tilt against Texas.

This year’s installment of the Red River Rivalry will start at 11 a.m. on Oct. 8, and the contest will be broadcast on ABC.

OU (3-1) has won four straight over Texas (2-2) dating back to the 2018 Big 12 Championship game, though the series hasn’t been without drama over that stretch.

The past two years, the teams have combined to score 201 points across a pair of contests that included a quadruple overtime game and last year’s 21-point comeback with Caleb Williams at the helm.

But both teams will look different in the 2022 edition of the storied rivalry.

Former Texas quarterback Casey Thompson transferred to Nebraska, and Longhorn coach Steve Sarkisian replaced him with highly-touted transfer Quinn Ewers.

Ewers appeared to be delivering on his promise early in Texas’ loss to Alabama, but a second quarter injury sidelined the former 5-star quarterback.

His health status is in doubt, and backup quarterback Hudson Card may get the nod against the No. 18-ranked Sooners inside the Cotton Bowl.

On the other sideline, the Sooners are under new guidance.

Brent Venables’ arrival was joined by a host of transfers as well, including OU quarterback Dillon Gabriel.

Gabriel’s first taste of the Texas State Fair will be pivotal as both the Sooners and the Longhorns dropped their Big 12 openers last weekend.

First, each team will have to clear one more hurdle before descending upon Dallas.

Texas will look to rebound from its loss to Texas Tech by hosting the West Virginia Mountaineers this Saturday, while the Sooners hit the road to Fort Worth to take on the TCU Horned Frogs.

Oklahoma’s contest with TCU will kickoff at 11 a.m. this Saturday, and the game will be broadcast on ABC.

