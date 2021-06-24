Sports Illustrated home
Kyler Murray Impressing Former Longhorns Star in Arizona

Former OU star Kyler Murray has wowed Colt McCoy in limited practice for the Cardinals.
Kyler Murray has already made quite the impression on Colt McCoy.

“I’ve only got to spend three weeks with Kyler and he’s been great,” McCoy told Austin radio host Jeff Howe. “He’s so talented. There’s things that he does that I can’t do.”

The former Longhorn star signed with the Arizona Cardinals in March, reportedly on a one-year deal, to play backup for the budding star.

McCoy said not only does Murray possess the athletic talent to succeed, but he already excels in the mental aspect of the game as well.

“He’s taught me a lot about this offense,” he said. “We’ve taken the field and worked on some things and I’m excited about this year.”

Entering his 11th year in the NFL, McCoy has seen plenty of different franchises and quarterbacks up close and personal, but still Murray’s skillset has stood out.

The former Heisman Trophy winner hit the ground running in Arizona, winning the Offensive Rookie of the Year in 2019. Playing through injury in 2020, Murray was still named to the Pro Bowl after throwing for 3,971 yards and 26 touchdowns, adding another 819 yards and 11 scores on the ground.

McCoy hopes that with Murray in charge, the Cardinals can make a run at the playoffs in 2021.

“There’s a lot of talent around us and we just need to play consistent, turnover-free football,” he said. 

