Last Member of Sooners' 2020 Class Finally Arrives

The final member of Oklahoma’s 2020 recruiting class has finally arrived.

Junior college safety Justin Harrington tweeted Saturday that he has arrived on the Norman campus and will begin working out on Monday.

Harrington originally intended to enroll early after signing last December, but his arrival was delayed by a transcript technicality.

When the Sooners reported for voluntary offseason workouts on July 1, his situation still hadn’t been clarified.

But the 6-foot-3, 210-pound Harrington, who hails from Raleigh, NC, and played juco football at Bakersfield (CA) College, is apparently now in the fold.

If he arrives ready to play, Harrington, who earned first-team All-America status from the California Community College Football Association, lends immediate depth and skill to a position that needs help.

The Sooners return both starting safeties in Delarrin-Turner Yell and Pat Fields, as well as backups Justin Broiles and Woodi Washington.

But Harrington’s size and skill put him in the conversation to compete for immediate playing time. He was the No. 10-ranked juco prospect in the country, according to 247 Sports.

Turner-Yell and Fields led the defensive starters in snaps last season largely because defensive coordinator Alex Grinch said repeatedly that no other safeties stepped up to contend for reps.

Harrington is expected to challenge that narrative in 2020 as Grinch recruits bigger, more physical defensive backs.

