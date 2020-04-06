Oklahoma coach Lincoln Riley appeared on ESPN’s “First Take” on Monday morning and expressed confidence that the 2020 college football season would be played.

“Yeah, I think it’s impossible to predict when we’ll have a season,” Riley said, “but I am extremely confident that we’ll have a season at some point.”

Riley, appearing via video call with Stephen A. Smith, Max Kellerman and Molly Qerim, painted a hopeful picture for the upcoming season.

“You know, it may look different,” Riley said. “The schedule may look different. Fans in the stands may look different. Starting times may be different. We don’t know. And we have to be ready to adjust.”

The possibility of a football shutdown due to the Coronavirus pandemic is perilously real. But like other coaches who have been asked about it, Riley said having football in some form, on some schedule, needs to happen.

“Obviously, football is important,” Riley said. “It’s important to this country, I think it’s important just to the morale of the country overall. It’s obviously not the most important thing. But I feel like we live in a great country. I think we’ll find a way to band together to beat this, and I do feel like we’ll be playing football here very shortly.”

