Lincoln Riley confident in rapport with a constantly evolving Spencer Rattler: "I feel like I know who he is"

Spencer Rattler's first season at the helm of the Oklahoma offense has brought a myriad of ups and downs.

Nevertheless, as the Sooners stand three games away from a shot at a sixth straight Big 12 championship, the redshirt freshman's even-keeled demeanor remains unwavering. Fans and pundits alike sounded the alarm after Lincoln Riley briefly benched Rattler in the second quarter of the Red River Showdown last month. However, the Sooners' 36-year-old head coach had faith in the maneuver, and it's clearly paid dividends.

“I feel like I know who he is," Riley said. "If he was to mope or not handle it the right way, then he’s not the guy that should be our starting quarterback. That’s not a quality that would help us or help this team. … There’s a mental toughness and a mindset and a competitiveness that you have to have.”

Since his stint on the sidelines against the Longhorns, Rattler has appeared far more focused and composed in the pocket, and his statistics reflect that reality. He's notched seven touchdowns and just a single interception in three convincing Oklahoma victories.

"I've seen a lot of growth from him mentally, more so than anything," said H-back Jeremiah Hall. "We all know he can play; we all know he can throw the rock."

Now, as the Sooners prepare to host No. 14 Oklahoma State in perhaps the most consequential matchup of the season, Riley is fully confident that his young quarterback is prepared for the magnitude of the moment.

“Every game, every scenario, every situation is a learning opportunity for him and for our team," Riley remarked. "He’s a guy that doesn’t shy away from it, so I think he’ll be ready.”

He'll certainly need to be ready Saturday night, as Oklahoma State can put up points in a hurry behind quarterback Spencer Sanders, running back Chuba Hubbard and wide receiver Tylan Wallace. When firing on all cylinders, the Pokes boast what may be the most capable offensive unit that the Sooners have seen all season.

“I think where they present problems, is those three guys can all win," said Riley. "That trio’s as talented as anybody in the country. There’s certainly a lot of challenges, and you’re going to get in one-on-one situations with all three of them at some point in the game, and you’ve got to win those.”

Meanwhile, the Cowboys also own the conference's best statistical defense, with standout linebacker Amen Ogbongbemiga and safety Kolby Harvell-Peel leading the way. Under the guidance of defensive coordinator Jim Knowles, OSU's unit doesn't have many glaring weaknesses.

“You can tell it’s Year 3 with those guys," said Riley. "I think the biggest thing is, they look like it’s Year 3. They’re not making mistakes; they’re on the same page.”

Saturday's contest marks the first night kickoff in Norman in the history of the Bedlam series, and Oklahoma remains favored by oddsmakers despite being ranked four slots lower than the Pokes in the AP poll. The Sooners lead the all-time series 89-18-7, and haven't lost to OSU since 2014.

“Exciting week here with Oklahoma State coming to town," Riley said. "Looking forward to a really, really strong challenge and the chance to play a great football team.”

To get the latest OU posts as they happen, join the SI Sooners Community by clicking “Follow” at the top right corner of the page (mobile users can click the notifications bell icon), and follow SI Sooners on Twitter @All_Sooners.