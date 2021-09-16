Lincoln Riley Says Oklahoma Injuries vs. Nebraska Could Go 'Down to the Wire'

The coach said "a couple" of players would be out if OU played the Huskers today, but said if the game were Monday or Tuesday, they'd "probably" be able to go.

Oklahoma coach Lincoln Riley was still unable to update his team’s injury status during a quick interview on Thursday.

“Yeah, nothing, yet,” Riley said.

Riley said Tuesday that wide receiver Brian Darby would miss this week’s game against Nebraska and that cornerback Woodi Washington. He also said “a handful” of other players would be questionable to play against the Cornhuskers.

That includes linebacker Danny Stutsman and defensive back Billy Bowman.

“We're gonna … definitely have a couple that are gonna go down to wire,” Riley reiterated on Thursday. “We’ve got a couple that, you know, if we were playing today, would be probably be ‘no,’ if we're playing Monday or Tuesday, would be probably ‘yes.’

“And so we'll see where they land.”

