SI.com
AllSooners
HomeFootballMen's BasketballOther Sooners
Search

WATCH: Lincoln Riley Leads Sooner Football Team In Unified Demonstration

Caroline Grace

As the sun grew high in the sky on a warm Friday morning in Norman, the Oklahoma football program began a march across campus.

Clad in black and arm in arm, dozens of players and staff walked to the Van Vleet Oval, where outside receivers coach Dennis Simmons offered an invocation and head coach Lincoln Riley made a public statement.

In light of recent events around the country, Riley took to the middle of campus at OU to express his support for his players.

“We don’t have all the answers,” Riley told media after the event. “The problems out there are real. As we discuss, we can’t come up with a better solution than unity.”

The south oval is considered the hub of university grounds, and with regard to the choice of location, Riley expressed the importance of being in a central venue.

“We are in this together. It’s going to take all of us seeing that. It’s about people being able to express their frustrations,” Riley said.

As racial division continues to plague the nation, the Oklahoma staff continues to implement numerous resources for their players. Riley acknowledged that he doesn't share the experiences of many of his players, but emphasized that he stands with them and is committed to fostering change.

“It’s not going to change overnight," Riley continued. "It’s about taking the positive steps. Why can’t this be the thing that brings us together? Our organization is made up of just about every different background. If all of the people in there can come together, why can’t that be done on a bigger scale?” Riley said.

SI Sooners will continue to provide updates to this developing story.

To get the latest OU posts as they happen, join the SI Sooners Community by clicking “Follow” at the top right corner of the page (mobile users can click the notifications bell icon), and follow SI Sooners on Twitter @All_Sooners.

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Lincoln Riley on OU Unity March: 'Nobody Can Do it by Themselves ... But We Are United'

Oklahoma Sooners stage unity march across campus to demonstrate racial injustice

John. E. Hoover

Top 25 Players in Big 12 History, No. 10: Roy Williams

After Roy Williams' college football career with the Oklahoma Sooners took off, he became a Dallas Cowboys standout in the NFL

John. E. Hoover

Alabama commit Khyree Jackson: 'Everything is open minded ... I still have to sign'

Junior college cornerback Khyree Jackson is committed to Alabama Crimson Tide but visited Oklahoma and the Sooner Summit

John. E. Hoover

2022 Oklahoma target Gentry Williams says he's made a position switch

Two-way Tulsa standout and state track champion is being recruited as an athlete by Oklahoma Sooners, Michigan Wolverines, LSU Tigers and others

Parker Thune

Top 25 Players in Big 12 History: No. 11, Kyler Murray

Top 25 Players in Big 12 Conference History: No. 11, Oklahoma Sooners QB Kyler Murray

John. E. Hoover

OT Target Savion Byrd likes Oklahoma ... for more than just its football

In the nonstop grind of college football recruiting, Savion Byrd says "sometimes you just need a day off to yourself"

John. E. Hoover

OU cornerback Tre Brown 'looks completely different' than last year

Year 2 in Alex Grinch's "Speed D" means Tre Brown is "leading the charge"

John. E. Hoover

Bill Bedenbaugh says he's impressed with interior depth, Creed Humphrey's leadership

Bill Bedenbaugh praises newcomers, may switch players: "it’s a weird year; you never know what’s going to happen"

Parker Thune

Caleb Williams talks Heisman dreams: "I like being the best"

Oklahoma Sooners quarterback commit is SI All-American's No. 1 overall prospect in 2021 class; says he hopes to win two Heismans at Oklahoma

Parker Thune

Top 25 Players in Big 12 History, No. 12: Grant Wistrom

Grant Wistrom was a Nebraska Cornhusker All-American and the Big 12 Conference's first College Football Hall of Fame inductee

John. E. Hoover