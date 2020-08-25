Lincoln Riley: "We're Going to Keep the Focus On Our Guys That Are Here"

Though the Sooners continue to deal with a number of COVID-19 cases within the program, Lincoln Riley remains optimistic.

Just don't ask him to speak on any of the players who opt out.

“I visited with our leadership group, several of our older players," Riley told media Tuesday. "Their wish, and I totally agree with it, is that we’re going to keep the focus on our guys that are here. If a player chooses to opt out, obviously that’s their choice. If they want to make an announcement or something, that’s up to the individual.”

Thus far, the only Oklahoma player who has chosen to opt out of the 2020 season - at least publicly - is running back Kennedy Brooks. However, with six new COVID-19 cases reported in the team's most recent round of testing, that number may multiply.

As for players that have contracted the virus, Riley says that re-incorporating them into the team's daily routine has been a challenge.

“We’re trying to engage them as much as we can virtually," Riley said. "You have to stay focused on the mental side of it. I think when they’ve gotten back, we’ve had to watch those guys. We’ve had to limit the reps, ease them back in. We haven’t had a player with any lingering effects right now, which is a positive.”

Riley also said that of the 17 total positive cases that Oklahoma reported Monday, about half of those cases are no longer active, and those players have re-joined the team. It's not just COVID-19 that has affected the team's collective health, though - Riley indicated that another ailment has affected the locker room.

“Today was a good day for us," said Riley. "I think we got either eight or nine of those guys back today. It’s been challenging the last week or so - we’ve had a stomach bug that’s been raging through this part of the country, and it’s knocked several of our guys out.”

Riley gave particular praise to Jadon Haselwood, who suffered a lower body injury in offseason training and will likely miss the first few games of the season. The Sooners' head coach cited Haselwood as a perfect example of a player who can't endure the same physical routine as the rest of the squad, but still maintains a team-oriented attitude.

“He’s still around the team," Riley remarked. "He’s still out there every single day. He’s still preparing as if he’s going to play tomorrow. He’s in every single meeting, every single walk-through.”

That's the type of spirit that Riley needs in the locker room. Many players, particularly those who encounter the virus, will have to take an extended break from practice and conventional preparation. But that's no excuse to lose focus on the task at hand.

“Obviously," Riley said, "with the COVID situation right now, it’s not possible to have guys here that aren’t invested in every single part of our program.”

