LISTEN: Presumed victim calls Norman 911 after alleged robbery, assault

The presumed victim of an alleged assault and robbery on Thursday night called Norman 911 apparently bleeding from the head but able to ascertain that his purported assailants included two University of Oklahoma football players.

In a call (first reported by the Tulsa World) that contains graphic language, the unidentified caller tells Norman 911 dispatch that the perpetrators probably “wanted either weed or money from me,” said one had “a Glock 19 with an extended clip” and claimed his AR-15 pistol was stolen as well.

Norman PD Capt. Brent Barbour told SI Sooners on Friday that designer shoes and a camera were also involved.

“They just, like, ransacked my room,” the caller claims.

When the operator asks if the alleged assailants injured him, the caller, clearly in distress, says, “I got jumped! I got beat up and hit with guns and s---! Yes.”

In archived police scanner audio of the incident, the radio dispatcher describes “a male victim bleeding from the head after being pistol-whipped.”

After the 911 operator asks if he wants an ambulance, he says, “No, I can’t — I cannot afford that. No.”

OU’s athletic department released a statement to SI Sooners last Friday confirming that two student-athletes had been suspended indefinitely pending the outcome of the investigation.

“We are aware of a matter that may involve OU student-athletes and are monitoring the situation closely,” the statement reads. “The student-athletes in question have been suspended pending the outcome of an ongoing investigation. We have no other information to share at this time.”

A source at the university confirmed the identities of the student-athletes in question were football players Trejan Bridges and Seth McGowan.

Investigators on scene also identified Bridges and McGowan as alleged suspects, according to the police scanner.

Barbour told SI Sooners on Monday morning that there was no new information available and didn't expect anything new before midweek.