Lincoln Riley Tweets the Eyes as Local WR/DB Target Sets New Commit Date

A high-profile Oklahoma target announced his new commitment date on Friday night, and apparently there will be fireworks.

Robert Spears-Jennings, a wide receiver/defensive back in the 2022 class from Broken Arrow, OK, tweeted that he has changed his plans and will commit on Independence Day.

Moments earlier, Oklahoma coach Lincoln Riley posted a tweet showing the eyeballs emoji — long Riley’s symbolic “peek” that a verbal commitment would be coming soon.

The 6-foot-2, 195-pound Spears-Jennings is a 3-star prospect, per 247 Sports and Rivals. He's listed in his recruiting profile as a wide receiver, but he took an unofficial visit to OU on June 9 and received an offer after working out with Sooners defensive coordinator Alex Grinch. He also posed for photos with cornerbacks coach Roy Manning.

The Sooners just lost a long-time verbal commit when Edmond Santa Fe 4-star Talyn Shettron flipped to Oklahoma State. OU also recently lost another wideout commit when 4-star Jordan Hudson decommited on June 14. Hudson, who committed to OU last July, announced last week a new top three of Alabama, Texas and SMU.

Oklahoma still has a verbal commitment from 5-star wideout Luther Burden, and has offers out to a handful of other uncommitted receivers in the 2022 class.

The Sooners also have just one defensive back committed among next year's class: Tulsa Union cornerback Jayden Rowe.