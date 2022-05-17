Long Snapper Ben Anderson Commits to Oklahoma

The Sooners added another member to their special teams Tuesday morning.

Oklahoma’s special teams got a boost on Tuesday morning.

Ben Anderson, a long snapper from Charlotte, NC, announced his commitment to the Sooners on Twitter.

A class of 2022 prospect, the 6-foot-4, 235-pound specialist was previously committed to Georgia Southern.

Current OU long snapper Kasey Kelleher is entering his super senior season, so Anderson will get to learn under him for a year before likely battling with Ethan Lane for the starting job next season.

Oklahoma has had a steady presence at long snapper as of late, from Kelleher to NFL long snapper James Winchester, who arrived at Oklahoma in 2008 and would eventually go on to win a Super Bowl with the Kansas City Chiefs in 2020.

