Major Oklahoma DL Target Picks Alabama Over the Sooners

Oklahoma missed out on a defensive recruiting target on Monday.

Jordan Renaud, a 6-foot-3, 245-pound defensive lineman from Tyler, TX, announced his commitment to the Alabama Crimson Tide over the Sooners.

Renaud is rated a 4-star prospect by both 247 Sports and Rivals, and he is ranked the No. 7-overall defense line recruit in the country by 247 Sports’ composite ranking.

In 2021, Renaud finished the year with 66 tackles, eight tackles for loss, two quarterback sacks, a forced fumble and an interception while living in the backfield.

The Sooners hosted Renaud on an official visit for the Kent State contest, but Renaud ended up committing to Nick Saban’s program.

Still, Oklahoma has plenty of defensive talent verbally committed in the 2023 recruiting class.

Brent Venables has earned verbal pledges from elite defensive line prospects in edge rushers PJ Adebawore and Colton Vasek, as well as defensive line recruit Derrick LeBlanc.

The Sooners also have a pair of 4-star linebacker recruits in Samuel Omosigho and Lewis Carter along with 3-star linebackers Kaleb Spencer and Phil Picciotti.

Jay Valai and Brandon Hall have assembled a nice group of defensive backs as well, landing 4-stars Makari Vickers, Jacobe Johnson and Jasiah Wagoner.

Oklahoma currently has the No. 5-overall recruiting class according to 247 Sports’ team recruiting rankings, and there are a few major defensive targets still on the board for OU.

The Sooners are still heavily recruiting 5-star defensive lineman David Hicks as well as 4-star edge rusher Tausili Akana, as Todd Bates and Miguel Chavis look to continue to add elite talent to OU’s 2023 class before Signing Day.

