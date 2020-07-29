AllSooners
Sooners Among Marcus Burris' Top 3 Schools

Parker Thune

The Sooners already landed one elite Texarkana defender in the class of 2021. Now they appear to be in solid position to score another.

6-foot-4, 280-pound defensive end Marcus Burris of Pleasant Grove High announced Wednesday that he has the Sooners among his final three schools. 

The Sooners nabbed a commitment from Texas High hybrid rusher Clayton Smith back on May 15, and they’ve notched two additional commitments from top defensive ends in Ethan Downs and Nathan Rawlins-Kibonge.

Burris is a four-star prospect, widely regarded as one of the finest in Texas’ fallow recruiting ground. He hasn’t announced a commitment date as of yet, but a decision could come any day as COVID-19 continues to threaten the 2020 high school football season. Texas and Texas A&M are the other two schools in the running for a pledge from Burris.

Oklahoma currently has twelve verbal commitments among their 2021 class, and the Sooners await Saturday decisions from defensive back recruits Kendal Daniels and Damond Harmon.

Comments (1)
No. 1-1
jamesslemaker
jamesslemaker

Gotta get the beef in Norman. Boomer Sooner!

