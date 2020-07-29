The Sooners already landed one elite Texarkana defender in the class of 2021. Now they appear to be in solid position to score another.

6-foot-4, 280-pound defensive end Marcus Burris of Pleasant Grove High announced Wednesday that he has the Sooners among his final three schools.

The Sooners nabbed a commitment from Texas High hybrid rusher Clayton Smith back on May 15, and they’ve notched two additional commitments from top defensive ends in Ethan Downs and Nathan Rawlins-Kibonge.

Burris is a four-star prospect, widely regarded as one of the finest in Texas’ fallow recruiting ground. He hasn’t announced a commitment date as of yet, but a decision could come any day as COVID-19 continues to threaten the 2020 high school football season. Texas and Texas A & M are the other two schools in the running for a pledge from Burris.

Oklahoma currently has twelve verbal commitments among their 2021 class, and the Sooners await Saturday decisions from defensive back recruits Kendal Daniels and Damond Harmon.

