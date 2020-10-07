Marvin Mims opening eyes as a true freshman: "He knows he belongs"

Given all that transpired over the course of the past offseason, it stood to reason that true freshmen would have minimal impact across college football in 2020. After all, with truncated preseason camps and drastically reduced practice time, it didn't seem likely that many newcomers would have adequate time to get acclimated.

As it would turn out, Marvin Mims had all the time he needed.

The Sooners have a budding superstar in the Frisco native, and it didn't take long for that to become apparent. In his collegiate debut against Missouri State, Mims reeled in a 58-yard touchdown from Spencer Rattler, which set the tone for what's been an early-season revelation.

"Marvin’s doing well," said Lincoln Riley. "He’s done a great job. Very smart kid. He's been able to pick up our schemes and has been able to play with very few mistakes, which for a true freshman is always one of the most important things. You see he can really, really run. He’s got sure hands. A competitive kid."

Mims snagged two touchdown passes against Kansas State, and his three TD catches on the season are tied with Jeremiah Hall for the team lead. He's not the only true freshman making his presence felt in the offense, either. Running back Seth McGowan leads the team in rushing attempts (34), yards (181) and rushing touchdowns (2).

"It’s been awesome, seeing these guys and how talented they are," said center and team captain Creed Humphrey. "Getting to show it on the field has been awesome. I’m their biggest fans. I love watching them play. They’ve done a great job up to this point. Excited to continue to watch them grow."

The measurables on Mims weren't spectacular coming out of high school. Recruiting profiles listed Mims at 6 feet tall and somewhere in the neighborhood of 170 pounds, with an unimpressive 40-yard dash time of 4.67. Nevertheless, his unrivaled production on the Texas prep circuit spoke volumes for his ability. Mims racked up an unholy 2,483 receiving yards as a senior in 2019, shattering a Texas high school record that had stood for over two decades.

If his first three games at the collegiate level are any indication, there's no cause for concern about his height and weight and speed. Mims can play football, and he can play it at a very high level. According to his teammates, he's also highly intelligent and coachable, two qualities that only make the young wideout all the more worthy of respect.

"He's a freshman, but he brings more speed to our offense," said Charleston Rambo. "He's always there to ask questions to me, 'How's the defensive back playing you?' And I coach him up, let him know, 'Release like this to get him to open up.' But he's always there to... just listen in on things and learning."

As the Sooners prepare for their annual tilt with Texas, Mims could very well be the X-factor through the air. In years past, Oklahoma has repeatedly taken advantage of home-run plays in the downfield passing game to break the floodgates open against Texas. Dede Westbrook did the damage in 2016, Marquise Brown was a one-man show in 2017 and 2018, and Ceedee Lamb incinerated the Longhorn secondary in 2019.

Now, in 2020, is it Mims' turn? Lincoln Riley doesn't see why not.

"These moments that he’s been in are certainly not too big for him," said Riley. "He knows he belongs. He’s right at home out there; an exciting young freshman. If he can stay healthy and continues to work he’s got some big, big things ahead for him."

