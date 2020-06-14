2022 four-star wideout Talyn Shettron plays his prep ball at Edmond Santa Fe High School, not much more than half an hour from Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. However, it’s just about the same distance in the other direction to T. Boone Pickens Stadium in Stillwater.

So it’s no surprise that Oklahoma and Oklahoma State are fervently pursuing Shettron on the recruiting trail. As a lifelong Oklahoman, Shettron expressed that both schools appear viable options to him.

“My parents are originally from Colorado, and moved down here,” Shettron said. “I grew up watching both schools, liking both schools.”

Shettron, a rangy 6-foot-3 pass-catcher with track-star speed, credits his diverse athletic background for making him into the football player he is today.

“I played a bunch of sports at a young age,” he said. “I played soccer, baseball, I still play basketball, and I run track. [And] I’m a competitor in all aspects of life.”

One of his chief competitors, both on the gridiron and in recruiting rankings, is Booker T. Washington quarterback Gentry Williams. SI Sooners profiled Williams last month; he currently holds a slight edge over Shettron as the top 2022 prospect in the state of Oklahoma. However, Shettron stated that his rivalry with Williams is a friendly one.

“We talk a bit,” he said. “We both were at the junior day at OU. That’s where we first met, and we talked there.”

Lincoln Riley and the Sooners hope to land both players in their 2022 class, and Shettron indicated that he’s looking for a program that plays Oklahoma’s style of offense.

“I talk to Coach Riley and Coach Gundy there, and it’s been great talks,” he said. “Right now, we’re just trying to get to know each other better. [I want] a team that throws the ball down the field, that takes big shots down the field.”

However, the Pokes aren’t the only foe that the Sooners have to fight off to earn a commitment from Shettron. Notre Dame is also a heavy consideration for the elite wide receiver.

“It’s great; I’ve been up there,” he said. “I took a visit up there [to South Bend] in November. It just means a lot having an offer from that type of university. Not every kid gets to go see their facilities, how historic a place that is.”

Oklahoma may not have the aura or the revered feature film that Notre Dame has, but the Sooners can lay claim to just as much prestige as the Irish, if not more. And at the end of the day, the chance to play big games for a big-time program is what thrills Shettron.

“I’m gonna go to wherever school I have the best opportunity to compete and win a championship, and eventually get to the NFL,” he said. “Whatever school does that for me, that’s where I’m going.”

