Meet Oklahoma's Cheez-It Bowl Opponent: Florida State

Oklahoma's season will end in Orlando at the Cheez-It Bowl where the Sooners will meet the Florida State Seminoles from the ACC.

Team: No. 13-ranked Florida State Seminoles

Record: 9-3 overall, 5-3 ACC

Head Coach: Mike Norvell (17-16 at Florida State, 55-31 overall)

Key wins: 24-23 vs. LSU, 45-3 vs. Miami, 45-38 vs. Florida

Key losses: 31-21 vs. No. 22 Wake Forest, 19-17 vs. No. 14 NC State, 34-38 vs. No. 4 Clemson

Offensive stars: QB Jordan Travis: Completed 63.2 percent of passes for 2,796 yards and 22 touchdowns with only four interceptions. RB Trey Benson: Ran for 965 yards and nine touchdowns, averaging 6.8 yards per carry. WR Johnny Wilson: caught 35 passes for 695 yards and five touchdowns.

Defensive stars: DL Jared Verse: Verse has totaled 41 tackles this season, including 7.5 sacks and one fumble recovery. DB Jammie Robinson: Hauled in one interception while having four pass breakups. He also finished the year with 86 tackles. DL Patrick Payton: Finished second on the team with four sacks as a freshman, while also ending the year with three tipped passes and 29 total tackles.

Total offense: 475.7 yards per game (No. 13)

Total defense: 307.2 yards per game (No. 14)

All-time record vs. Oklahoma: OU leads 6-1

Last meeting: OU 23 Florida State 13 on Sept. 17, 2011 in Tallahassee

