Marvin Mims earns rare Big 12 double and national recognition from Paul Hornung Award

Marvin Mims may be a true freshman, but he's playing like a seasoned veteran through the first five games of his collegiate career.

The Sooners' rookie revelation reeled in four passes for 132 yards and two scores Saturday against TCU, giving him six touchdowns on the young season. No other freshman in college football has more than three TDs.

Mims became the first Oklahoma player all year to break the century mark in receiving yards, and added 61 return yards for good measure. The wondrous performance earned him Big 12 Co-Offensive Player of the Week and Newcomer of the Week honors on Monday.

He also earned a nod to the Paul Hornung Award Honor Roll.

Mims' two touchdowns came on passes of 50 and 61 yards, the latter representing the Sooners' longest scrimmage play of the season. He now leads the team in receiving yards (328) and receiving touchdowns (6), and he's tied with Austin Stogner for the team lead in catches (19).

To get the latest OU posts as they happen, join the SI Sooners Community by clicking “Follow” at the top right corner of the page (mobile users can click the notifications bell icon), and follow SI Sooners on Twitter @All_Sooners.