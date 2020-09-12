Missouri State: Q1 Report

OKLAHOMA 31, MISSOURI STATE 0

NORMAN — Spencer Rattler certainly looks next.

Oklahoma’s redshirt freshman took his place in the Sooners’ remarkable line of quarterbacks on Saturday night at Owen Field, and he got the party started early with a stunningly good first quarter against Missouri State.

Rattler began the game by completing 7-of-7 passes for 201 yards and threw long touchdowns to freshman Marvin Mims (58 yards) and Charleston Rambo (53 yards) as OU opened up a 21-0 lead against a hopelessly overmatched FCS opponent.

While FCS teams only get 63 scholarships, the Sooners had their own limitations. A total of 20 players listed on the two-deep — almost half — sat out, reportedly because of either positive COVID-19 tests, contact tracing or suspensions.

True freshman Seth McGowan scored two touchdowns, opening the game with a 1-yard touchdown run, then after the Rattler bombs, he took a short swing pass from Rattler, he broke two tackles on his way to a 37-yard TD reception.

Meanwhile, Oklahoma’s defense limited Missouri State to negative-4 yards on its first five possessions — all three-and-outs.

Rattler tried to build on the lead late in the quarter, but a perfect third-down throw went through Rambo’s hands in the end zone. That brought on Stephen Johnson — subbing for All-American kicker Gabe Brkic, who didn’t suit up — for his first career field goal, a 42-yard kick that put OU up 31-0.

To get the latest OU posts as they happen, join the SI Sooners Community by clicking “Follow” at the top right corner of the page (mobile users can click the notifications bell icon), and follow SI Sooners on Twitter @All_Sooners.