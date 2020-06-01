AllSooners
New Big 12 Policies Take Effect Amidst Continued COVID-19 Shutdown

Parker Thune

The COVID-19 pandemic is by no means a thing of the past, but there's light at the end of the tunnel, and there's plenty of hope that the 2020 college football season will proceed as scheduled.

On Monday morning, the Big 12's new policies for the month of June took effect, with the goal of slowly re-incorporating athletic activities throughout the conference and working toward an eventual full-tilt schedule.

In its outline of the policies, the conference advised that "each institution should use its discretion to make the best decision for its student-athletes when determining when student-athletes return to campus prior to the first permissible date to begin voluntary activity."

The conference announced that voluntary football activity may resume on campus as early as June 15, but Oklahoma had previously laid plans to bring back on-campus football workouts on July 1.

The Big 12 set on-campus return dates for other sports as follows: other fall sports on July 1, basketball on July 6, and all other sports on July 15. 

However, the conference also announced that sports camps and clinics were banned through August 31, and kept virtual athletic activities limited to eight hours per week. It also maintained its indefinite suspension on required in-person team activities.

Per the release, the new guidelines took effect at 7 a.m. Monday, and will "remain in effect until further notice or until additional guidance is provided," and that "decisions on the structure, schedule and components of training during the post Pandemic period will be made as circumstances dictate."

