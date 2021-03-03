New Oklahoma TE coach gets 3-year, $1.53 million contract

Joe Jon Finley's contract is expected to be approved at this week's Board of Regents meeting in Oklahoma City

The University of Oklahoma Board of Regents is expected to approve a three-year, $1.53 million contract for new Sooners assistant football coach Joe Jon Finley at a this week’s regents meeting in Oklahoma City.

The school posted the meeting agenda on its website Tuesday afternoon.

Finley, 36, a former OU tight end under Bob Stoops, is head coach Lincoln Riley’s latest hire to the 10-man staff. Finley will coach tight ends and H-backs for the Sooners.

He was hired Jan. 19 at his alma mater after coaching tight ends last year at Ole Miss, in 2019 at Texas A&M, and from 2016-18 at Missouri.

Finley’s annual salary matches the 2020 compensation figure of Dennis Simmons, who was promoted to assistant head coach this offseason, and is behind the 2020 salaries of defensive coordinator Alex Grinch ($1.8 million), co-offensive coordinators Bill Bedenbaugh ($810,000) and Cale Gundy ($580,000).

Riley and the rest of the OU staff are expected to receive raises and contract adjustments when the regents meet again in June.

OU assistant salaries

What Oklahoma football assistant coaches made in 2020