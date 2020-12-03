Sources: Nik Bonitto will miss Saturday's game vs. Baylor

Sources indicate that Oklahoma Sooners' sack leader is in COVID-19 protocol and will not play Saturday night; Brendan Radley-Hiles also expected to miss game

Oklahoma will be without star edge rusher Nik Bonitto for Saturday's home game against Baylor, according to sources close to the program.

Bonitto, who on Thursday was added to the final watch list for the Bednarik Award, leads Oklahoma with 6.5 sacks and 9 tackles for loss on the season. He set a career high with three sacks in Oklahoma's 62-9 victory over Kansas on Nov. 7.

Sources indicated that the redshirt sophomore defensive end is in the COVID-19 protocol. So too is cornerback Brendan Radley-Hiles, who's also expected to miss Saturday's contest. Radley-Hiles' 26 tackles on the season are good for fifth on the team, and he's also notched four pass breakups and an interception.

In Bonitto's absence, Marcus Stripling figures to get the first crack at snaps off the edge, though talented freshmen Brynden Walker and Reggie Grimes may see playing time as well. Per the Sooners' most recent depth chart, Tre Norwood is listed as a co-starter at nickel alongside Radley-Hiles, and Jeremiah Criddell has also seen ample time at the position in 2020.

The Oklahoma athletic department reported 27 active cases of COVID-19 among student-athletes on Monday, a far cry from the mere 7 active cases the previous week.

