Nine Oklahoma Sooners Named to the Preseason Big 12 Team

Spencer Rattler was named the Preseason Offensive Player of the Year, and Eric Gray was named the Preseason Newcomer of the Year.

Nine Oklahoma Sooners were named to the Preseason All-Big 12 Team.

Voted on by the Media, OU led the way with the most players voted to the team.

Quarterback Spencer Rattler was named to the First Team, as well as earning Offensive Player of the Year honors.

In his first year as a starter for the Sooners, Rattler wowed throwing for 3,031 yards and 28 touchdowns while only throwing seven interceptions.

2021 Preseason First Team All-Big 12 Offense

H-back Jeremiah Hall, wide receiver Marvin Mims and offensive lineman Marquis Hayes and Tennessee transfer Wanya Morris were all named to the first team.

Defensive lineman Isaiah Thomas and Perrion Winfrey, as well as rush linebacker Nik Bonitto were the three players named to the First Team defense.

Bonitto was named a First Team All-American last year by Pro Football Focus, and was named the No. 4-ranked player overall in college football entering the season by PFF.

2021 Preseason First Team All-Big 12 Defense

Gabe Brkic was named All-Conference placekicker.

Though he wasn’t named as one of the two running backs ahead of Iowa State’s Breece Hall and Texas’ Bijan Robinson, Tennessee transfer Eric Gray was named to be the Newcomer of the Year in the conference.

The 2021 Preseason Poll is expected to be released on Thursday afternoon.