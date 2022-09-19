Kickoff Time Announcement Delayed For Oklahoma and TCU

Oklahoma will have to wait a little bit longer to find out the kickoff time for its second road test.

Brent Venables will take his team to Ft. Worth to face the TCU Horned Frogs on Oct. 1, but the kickoff time was flexed into a six-day window.

The Horned Frogs are currently 2-0 with wins over Colorado and Tarleton, and TCU is preparing to visit SMU this weekend fresh off a bye week.

OU’s visit to Ft. Worth could serve as a reunion, as former Sooner quarterback Chandler Morris won the starting quarterback job at TCU coming out of fall camp.

Morris and the Horned Frogs offense worked through some early struggles in their season opening win at Colorado, but Morris sustained a knee injury that held him out of Week 2.

New TCU head coach Sonny Dykes said he doesn’t expect Morris to miss a large amount of time, but the Horned Frogs can lean on the experience of Max Duggan if necessary.

Before the Sooners concern themselves with TCU, they’ll face a tough test at home to open up conference play.

Oklahoma hosts Venables’ alma mater, the Kansas State Wildcats, this weekend.

KSU enters the contest reeling as the Wildcats were stunned by the Tulane Green Wave on Saturday 17-10.

Kickoff between Oklahoma and Kansas State is slated for 7 p.m. Saturday, and OU’s Big 12 opener will be broadcast on FOX.

