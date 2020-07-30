Joe Castiglione and the Oklahoma athletic department are leading by example in the fight against COVID-19 across college sports.

Whatever they're doing, it's working.

On Thursday afternoon, the Sooners' athletic communications office released their latest COVID-19 testing data. Among 186 conducted tests across three athletic programs, OU doesn't have any new cases of the coronavirus.

138 football personnel, 26 men's basketball personnel and 22 women's basketball personnel underwent testing. Not a single individual tested positive for the virus, another huge step forward as the Sooners work toward an athletic environment completely free of COVID-19.

There are currently zero active cases within the football program, and eighteen personnel from within the program have recovered from previous positive tests. In fact, across the three sports, there is only one active case at the moment, an unidentified women's basketball player.

The Sooner football team hasn't reported a COVID-19 case since July 1, when the very first round of program-wide testing took place.

To get the latest OU posts as they happen, join the SI Sooners Community by clicking “Follow” at the top right corner of the page (mobile users can click the notifications bell icon), and follow SI Sooners on Twitter @All_Sooners.