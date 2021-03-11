Norman Police: No charges will be filed in Spencer Jones bathroom brawl

DA Greg Mashburn says after a thorough investigation, he's decided it was just a "mutual combat situation" and little more than "a fist fight"

Norman Police announced Thursday they will not file charges in the Feb. 13 bathroom brawl between Oklahoma football player Spencer Jones, his friend and two MMA fighters.

“We have carefully considered the entirety of the circumstances surrounding the incident, including a previous altercation between the parties and the actions that led up to the physical fight caught on camera by a bystander,” Cleveland County district attorney Greg Mashburn said in a press release. “My office has decided that no criminal charges are appropriate as this appears to be a mutual combat situation in which both parties voluntarily engaged in a fist fight.”

A video of the fight went viral on social media three weeks ago.

According to the release, NPD completed its investigation on Tuesday. Mashburn reviewed the department’s “thorough investigation,” including investigative reports, videos, witness statements and other documents.”

Thursday’s news doesn’t preclude the possibility of civil action. Jones — a former walk-on wide receiver and holder on the football team from Nashville who was placed on scholarship in December — reportedly suffered injuries severe enough to require surgery. His attorney, Woody Glass, told the OU Daily that Jones nearly lost his left eye and was merely trying to de-escalate hostilities in the restroom at Logie’s on the Corner, a Norman establishment on Campus Corner.

Walker Brown and Braden Brown, two brothers who grew up in a wrestling and MMA background, are the combatants with Jones and his friend in the video. Braden Brown said on social media they were left with no choice but to fight, and Walker Brown’s family started a GoFundMe page that has so far raised more than $65,000 to offset his medical and legal expenses.