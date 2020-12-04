Nostalgia takes a hit: No Bob Stoops vs. Baylor

OU issued a two-paragraph press release late Friday afternoon declaring "some" of OU's coaching staff will be available for Saturday night's game

Bob Stoops at practice this week Ty Russell / OU Athletics

Turns out Oklahoma will not need the services of Bob Stoops on gameday after all.

OU announced Friday afternoon that Stoops “will not be participating in a coaching role” during Saturday’s Big 12 Conference home game against Baylor.

“Our staff and players are extremely appreciative of coach Stoops for his time and for the input he provided the last several days as we’ve prepared for tomorrow’s game,” OU head coach Lincoln Riley said in a statement. “He means so much to our program and we’re very thankful for his willingness to assist during a period of need.”

Stoops, 60, who retired in June 2017 and hand-picked Riley as his successor, spent the last three-plus years as special assistant to athletic director Joe Castiglione. Last spring, he ventured back into coaching — part time, at least — with the XFL’s Dallas franchise.

And this past week Stoops lent Riley a hand at practice as several OU coaches missed time because of positive COVID tests and contact tracing. A source told SI Sooners that defensive coordinator Alex Grinch was expected to miss the Baylor game, but with OU following the CDC’s new guidelines for shorter quarantines, Grinch and other coaches might now be available on Saturday night.

The two-paragraph press release said Stoops will not be needed in a coaching role “due to the availability of some of the Oklahoma football team's coaching staff members.”

No. 11-ranked OU (6-2) and Baylor (2-5) kick off at 7 p.m. at Memorial Stadium in Norman. The Sooners are trying to win this week and next week at West Virginia so they can qualify for the Big 12 Championship Game on Dec. 19 in Arlington, TX.

