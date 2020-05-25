Another Monday blog has come and passed, and Caleb Williams appears to be no closer to a decision about his collegiate future.

In fact, Williams didn't offer any recruiting updates whatsoever this week, instead using his platform on SI All-American to thank the class of 2020 and his graduating teammates at Gonzaga High.

"Obviously I worked out this week, threw a little bit, still been recruiting and doing all of these other things that I've been doing," he wrote. "But I'm not really focusing on that this week. I want to send the seniors off with a goodbye letter. I'm going to see them again but I'm never going to be on the field with them again or be able to throw on these purple jerseys each week and go play with them. So it's a big one."

Williams expressed his appreciation for the acceptance that his teammates showed him as a newcomer. Thrust into a starting role with Gonzaga as a freshman, Williams carried high expectations on his shoulders, and he never took for granted the trust of his comrades.

"I really thank you for giving me the keys to the car and entrusting me, as a freshman coming in at 14 years old, with the starting job," he wrote to the seniors. "It's one of the biggest spots on the team and one of the bigger leadership spots on the team. I thank you for that."

Williams has been quite coy about his recruitment since he narrowed the field to Oklahoma, LSU, and Maryland earlier this month. Sooner Nation anxiously awaits the next update from the five-star quarterback, especially in the wake of Mario Williams' commitment to the Sooners.

