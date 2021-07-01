Offensive Line Target Picks Oregon Over the Sooners

Cam Williams announced his commitment to the Ducks over OU and Texas on Thursday.

The Oklahoma Sooners narrowly missed out on a top offensive lineman.

Class of 2022 prospect Cam Williams committed to the Oregon Ducks over Oklahoma and the Texas Longhorns on Thursday.

Williams is a 6-foot-5, 360-pound recruit from Duncanville, TX, and is the high school teammate of top OU defensive line target Omari Abor.

Rated a 3-star recruit by both 247 Sports and Rivals, Williams’ versatility should allow him to play on the exterior or the interior of the offensive line at the next level, versatility that Bill Bedenbaugh loves to bring to his offensive line.

The Sooners currently have just one offensive lineman who has verbally committed in the Class of 2022, Orange, TX, center Demetrius “Pancake” Hunter, but they will have more opportunity to add to the class over the coming weeks.

In-state 4-star offensive lineman Jacob Sexton is set to announce his commitment on July 3, and 4-star offensive lineman Cole Hutson from Frisco, TX, has teased a “big announcement” coming on July 2.

Dayne Shor, a 3-star offensive lineman from Alpharetta, GA, who the Sooners hosted during the ChampU BBQ, is scheduled to close out July by announcing his commitment on the 31st.