Skip to main content
    • December 7, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Oklahoma 2022 5-Star DL Commit Gabriel Brownlow-Dindy Flips to Texas A&M

    Brownlow-Dindy is rated the No. 4 defensive lineman in the 2022 class in 247Sports' composite rankings.
    Author:

    A massive recruiting loss on the first day of the Brent Venables era.

    2022 5-star defensive lineman Gabriel Brownlow-Dindy out of Lakeland High School in Lakeland, FL has flipped his commitment from Oklahoma to Texas A&M on Monday night.

    Brownlow-Dindy’s commitment has largely been viewed as tied to the previous Sooners’ defensive staff, which is understandably in flux right now in the transition to a new regime.

    While the offensive coaches are largely being retained, the defensive side of the ball is less clear which likely played a key role in Brownlow-Dindy’s decision.

    Read More

    The Florida-native is an elite prospect, rated as the No. 4 defensive lineman and No. 10 overall recruit in the 2022 class by 247Sports’ composite rankings.

    The loss is understandably significant and one that Oklahoma will have hard time filling the void of in such a short period of time. 

    Brownlow-Dindy A&M
    Football

    Oklahoma 2022 5-Star DL Commit Gabriel Brownlow-Dindy Flips to Texas A&M

    20 seconds ago
    Alex Grinch-Roy Manning
    Football

    Report: Former Oklahoma Coach Roy Manning Headed to USC

    59 seconds ago
    Brent Venables
    Football

    Oklahoma Wanted Loyalty, and They Got it in Brent Venables

    3 hours ago
    Brent Venables
    Football

    Here's What Oklahoma's Brent Venables Learned From Three Hall of Fame Coaches

    4 hours ago
    Jamar Cain
    Football

    Report: Jamar Cain Leaving Oklahoma for USC

    5 hours ago
    Brent Venables
    Football

    Oklahoma Coach Brent Venables, Humble and Happy, Turns Now to Recruiting, Retaining

    5 hours ago
    Nik Bonitto
    Football

    Oklahoma LB Nik Bonitto Opts Out of Bowl

    6 hours ago
    BV Intro
    Football

    WATCH: Oklahoma HC Brent Venables Introduction Pep Rally

    6 hours ago