Oklahoma 2022 5-Star DL Commit Gabriel Brownlow-Dindy Flips to Texas A&M

Brownlow-Dindy is rated the No. 4 defensive lineman in the 2022 class in 247Sports' composite rankings.

A massive recruiting loss on the first day of the Brent Venables era.

2022 5-star defensive lineman Gabriel Brownlow-Dindy out of Lakeland High School in Lakeland, FL has flipped his commitment from Oklahoma to Texas A&M on Monday night.

Brownlow-Dindy’s commitment has largely been viewed as tied to the previous Sooners’ defensive staff, which is understandably in flux right now in the transition to a new regime.

While the offensive coaches are largely being retained, the defensive side of the ball is less clear which likely played a key role in Brownlow-Dindy’s decision.

The Florida-native is an elite prospect, rated as the No. 4 defensive lineman and No. 10 overall recruit in the 2022 class by 247Sports’ composite rankings.

The loss is understandably significant and one that Oklahoma will have hard time filling the void of in such a short period of time.