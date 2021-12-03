Oklahoma 2023 5-Star ATH Decommit Makai Lemon Commits to USC

Lemon marks the third Sooners decommit to flip to the Trojans in the last week.

Make it three.

For the third time this week, a former Oklahoma recruit has flipped to join Lincoln Riley and the USC Trojans.

Following in the footsteps of Malachi Nelson and Raleek Brown, 2023 5-star athlete Makai Lemon announced his commitment to the Trojans on Friday.

Like Nelson, Lemon hails from nearby Los Alamitos High School in Los Alamitos, CA thus allowing him to play close to his hometown.

Just two days after Riley was revealed to be departing Norman to take over the program at USC, Lemon announced his decommitment from Oklahoma citing the “recent events” for his change of heart.

Clearly, like Nelson and Brown, Lemon sees the opportunity to play for Riley but at the school closer to his home as one that he can’t pass up.

Lemon is rated the No. 2 athlete in the 2023 class and the No. 4 player in the state of California.