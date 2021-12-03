Skip to main content
    • December 3, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Oklahoma 2023 5-Star ATH Decommit Makai Lemon Commits to USC

    Lemon marks the third Sooners decommit to flip to the Trojans in the last week.
    Author:

    Make it three.

    For the third time this week, a former Oklahoma recruit has flipped to join Lincoln Riley and the USC Trojans.

    Following in the footsteps of Malachi Nelson and Raleek Brown, 2023 5-star athlete Makai Lemon announced his commitment to the Trojans on Friday.

    Like Nelson, Lemon hails from nearby Los Alamitos High School in Los Alamitos, CA thus allowing him to play close to his hometown.

    Read More

    Just two days after Riley was revealed to be departing Norman to take over the program at USC, Lemon announced his decommitment from Oklahoma citing the “recent events” for his change of heart.

    Clearly, like Nelson and Brown, Lemon sees the opportunity to play for Riley but at the school closer to his home as one that he can’t pass up.

    Lemon is rated the No. 2 athlete in the 2023 class and the No. 4 player in the state of California. 

    Lemon USC
    Football

    Oklahoma 2023 5-Star ATH Decommit Makai Lemon Commits to USC

    41 seconds ago
    COTTON - Marvin Mims
    Football

    Mapping Out Oklahoma's Bowl Game Possibilities

    3 hours ago
    Rhamondre Stevenson, Austin Stogner, Brey Walker
    Football

    Oklahoma OL Brey Walker Enters Transfer Portal

    4 hours ago
    Generic - White helmets
    Football

    Oklahoma Recruiting Tracker: Talented OT Staying With the Sooners

    6 hours ago
    Jake Taylor-horizontal
    Football

    Another Offensive Lineman Reaffirms Oklahoma Pledge

    6 hours ago
    Screen Shot 2021-12-02 at 11.41.54 PM
    Football

    Bob Stoops Offers Possible Timetable on Oklahoma Coaching Search

    10 hours ago
    Brent Venables 1
    Football

    As Oklahoma's Search Continues, Joe Castiglione's Focus Has Begun to Narrow

    22 hours ago
    Bob Stoops 2
    Baseball

    Oklahoma President: Bob Stoops Refused Pay

    Dec 2, 2021