Oklahoma 2023 Signing Day: Edge Adepoju Adebawore

Brent Venables put together another top 10 class in his first full recruiting cycle as the head coach at Oklahoma.

Adepoju Adebawore

Hometown: Kansas City, MO

Height: 6-4

Weight: 240

Position: Edge

School: North Kansas City

Evaluation: P.J. Adebawore is going to bring a different level of athleticism to Oklahoma’s defensive line. His brother, Adetomiwa Adebawore, was a constant fixture on Bruce Feldman’s Freaks List at Northwestern, and P.J. projects to be just as twitchy as his brother. Light on his feet despite his size, Adebawore has a lightning-fast first step that helps him dash off the line of scrimmage and into the backfield. Despite his superior athleticism, Adebawore stays disciplined, quickly recognizing plays and putting himself in a position to disrupt the offense. If he can grasp Brent Venables’ playbook early, it shouldn’t be any shock for Adebawore to carve out some kind of role along the defensive line early in his career, just as Oklahoma fans saw with R Mason Thomas in 2022 when he was healthy. 

