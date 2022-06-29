Oklahoma 2023 WR Target Cole Adams Commits to Alabama

The Sooners had another receiver committed, but when Ashton Cozart flipped to Oregon, they tried to fill the spot with one of the state's top prospects.

Cole Adams, the explosive wide receiver from Owasso, OK, has made his choice.

The 2023 speedster gave his verbal commitment to Alabama on Wednesday. He picked the Crimson Tide over Oklahoma.

Lincoln Riley didn't recruit Adams, and Brent Venables and his staff got in late on the 5-foot-10, 180-pound speedster.

The Sooners had a verbal commitment from wideout Ashton Cozart of Flower Mound, TX, but when Cozart unexpectedly decommitted on May 22 and flipped to Oregon, that pushed the OU staff to Adams. Oklahoma offered on May 24, and Adams took his official visit to Norman on June 10, but by then it seems he had largely made up his mind that he would play for Nick Saban.

Alabama offered Adams way back on Jan. 31.

Adams’ recruiting heated up in spring of 2021 when he picked up offers from Tulsa, Iowa State and New Mexico. Texas Tech offered last summer, followed by TCU and Houston. Kansas, Wisconsin Michigan State and Arkansas offered during the season last year.

After gaining 525 and 577 yards during his freshman and sophomore seasons, Adams broke out as a junior with 913 yards on 55 receptions. In his three seasons, he’s scored 21 touchdowns and has averaged 19.2 yards per catch, according to MaxPreps.

Adams is a 247 Sports 4-star prospect, the No. 5 player in Oklahoma and the No. 40 wide receiver in the nation.