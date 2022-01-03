Oklahoma AD Joe Castilgione and HC Brent Venables Release Joint Statement on Caleb Williams

Williams announced on Monday that he would be entering the transfer portal to explore his other options but did not rule out returning to Oklahoma.

What Oklahoma fans feared became a reality on Monday as star quarterback Caleb Williams announced he would be entering the transfer portal.

Although he did not rule out returning to the Sooners, entering the portal allows Williams the ability to speak to other teams which certainly means he’s at the very least heavily entertaining a move to another program.

With the bombshell news, Oklahoma athletic director Joe Castiglione and head coach Brent Venables released a joint statement.

“Caleb Williams enjoyed an exciting and impactful first season at the University of Oklahoma and we will continue to be engaged with him and his family on a comprehensive plan for his development as a student and a quarterback, including a path to graduation and strategic leveraging of NIL opportunities,” Castiglione and Venables said in the statement. “While we believe OU provides Caleb the best opportunity to develop as a player and realize his goals for college and beyond, we respect his right to explore his options following key staffing changes here.

“OU’s commitment to student-athlete development and its powerful track record of preparing players for the next level, including quarterbacks for the NFL, is unparalleled. Jeff Lebby is one of the most elite offensive coordinators and quarterback developers in the country. With the players we know are returning and new ones on the way, we will continue to be explosive on offense under his direction.

“This program, which has won more games than any other since 1999, is blessed with talented individuals up and down the roster and on its coaching staff. We stand ready to build on the momentum of last year’s 11 wins and bowl victory, and to continue OU’s long-standing championship tradition.”

This is certainly an unprecedented move for the athletic director and head coach of any program to release a statement on a player entering the transfer portal - let alone one of the blue bloods of the sport.

The statement from Castiglione and Venables just goes to show the importance they feel in finding a way to bring Williams back into the fold given his generational-level talent he appears to possess.

SI Sooners will continue to update this developing story as more details emerge.