Skip to main content

Oklahoma Adds In-State Play Maker in 2023 Class

The Sooners added a talented play maker from Bixby to their 2023 class on Friday.

Oklahoma is continuing to round out its wide receiver room.

Jakeb Snyder, a 5-foot-10, 175-pound play maker from Bixby High School, announced his commitment to the Sooners on Friday afternoon.

He’s expected to join the program as a preferred walk on.

Snyder helped the Spartans on both sides of the ball as the powerhouse program marched through Oklahoma class 6AI, posting a 12-1 record en route to taking home another State Championship.

He intercepted a pass in Bixby’s 28-14 win over Jenks in the semifinals on Nov. 25, setting up a date with Owasso in the title game where Bixby routed the Rams 69-6.

Per MaxPreps, Synder was Bixby’s leading receiver on the year, hauling in 53 catches for 459 yards and six touchdowns.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

He was also credited with 55 total tackles, three tackles for loss and four interceptions on the season.

Snyder will join OU’s 2023 recruiting class that currently has 23 scholarship commitments.

Oklahoma’s class is currently the No. 8-ranked recruiting class in the country by 247Sports’ Composite Team Rankings, as Brent Venables and the coaching staff look to continue to add impact commitments with National Signing Day looming next Wednesday. 

Want to join the discussion? Click here to become a member of the AllSooners message board community today!

Sign up for your premium membership to AllSooners.com today, and get access to the entire Fan Nation premium network!

Follow AllSooners on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest OU news.

Get your OU tickets from SI Tickets HERE.

In This Article (1)

Oklahoma Sooners
Oklahoma Sooners

Dasan McCullough
Football

How Opportunity — Both NIL and Football — Helped Dasan McCullough Transfer from Indiana to Oklahoma

By SI Staff
FB - Mike Leach
Football

AllSooners Podcast, Ep. 165

By Josh Callaway
FB - Jovantae Barnes, Oklahoma State Cowboys, 2022 Bedlam
Football

Which Oklahoma Freshmen Could Break Out In the Cheez-It Bowl?

By Ross Lovelace
Bob Stoops - Mike Leach
Football

COLUMN: How Mike Leach Permanently Changed Oklahoma's Culture, and More

By John E. Hoover
Daeh McCullough Highlights
Football

WATCH: Oklahoma Safety Commit Daeh McCullough Highlights

By Josh Callaway
Dasan McCullough Highlights
Football

WATCH: Oklahoma Transfer LB Commit Dasan McCullough Highlights

By Josh Callaway
FB - Mike Leach
Football

College Football Icon and Former Oklahoma Assistant Mike Leach Dies at 61

By Ryan Chapman
Kyler Murray injured
Football

Former Oklahoma QB Kyler Murray Injured

By John E. Hoover