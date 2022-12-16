Oklahoma Adds In-State Play Maker in 2023 Class

Oklahoma is continuing to round out its wide receiver room.

Jakeb Snyder, a 5-foot-10, 175-pound play maker from Bixby High School, announced his commitment to the Sooners on Friday afternoon.

He’s expected to join the program as a preferred walk on.

Snyder helped the Spartans on both sides of the ball as the powerhouse program marched through Oklahoma class 6AI, posting a 12-1 record en route to taking home another State Championship.

He intercepted a pass in Bixby’s 28-14 win over Jenks in the semifinals on Nov. 25, setting up a date with Owasso in the title game where Bixby routed the Rams 69-6.

Per MaxPreps, Synder was Bixby’s leading receiver on the year, hauling in 53 catches for 459 yards and six touchdowns.

He was also credited with 55 total tackles, three tackles for loss and four interceptions on the season.

Snyder will join OU’s 2023 recruiting class that currently has 23 scholarship commitments.

Oklahoma’s class is currently the No. 8-ranked recruiting class in the country by 247Sports’ Composite Team Rankings, as Brent Venables and the coaching staff look to continue to add impact commitments with National Signing Day looming next Wednesday.

