Oklahoma Adds Lee Davis as On-Campus Recruiting Director

Davis hails from Alabama and previously worked in the recruiting offices at Mississippi State and Florida.

Lee Davis, who was once called “the most powerful woman in Florida football,” has a new employer.

Davis has been hired as Oklahoma’s new director of on-campus recruiting.

She made the announcement Tuesday on Twitter.

Davis was previously director of recruiting operations for four years on Dan Mullen’s staff at Florida, where “Inside the Gators” described her duties as running the recruiting offices and the “first line of communication for all prospects, parents and high school coaches.”

She left Gainesville after Billy Napier was hired to replace Mullen, who was fired on Nov. 21.

Davis is the daughter of an Alabama high school coach and holds a bachelor’s degree and a master’s degree from the University of Alabama, where she worked as a student assistant for Nick Saban. Before Florida, she was coordinator of recruiting operations at Mississippi State from 2011-17.

OU’s recruiting efforts were previously headed up by Annie Hanson, who held the title of assistant athletic director of recruiting strategy and administrative engagement. Hanson went with Lincoln Riley to USC, who also added her husband Zach to the Trojans staff.

New head coach Brent Venables also recently added J.R. Sandlin to the OU recruiting staff as director of player personnel and recruiting. Drew Hill had been OU’s sole director of player personnel for the previous eight seasons.

Davis’ hiring continues the Sooners’ ongoing efforts — on and off the field — for a successful transition to the Southeastern Conference.