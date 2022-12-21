Skip to main content

Oklahoma Adds Local Preferred Walk-On Wide Receiver

The Sooners made an addition to their 2023 crop of players with a local wide receiver.

Add another local product to Oklahoma’s 2023 crop of freshmen.

On Wednesday, wide receiver Brandon Harper of Noble High School in Noble, OK announced his commitment to the Sooners as a preferred walk-on.

Listed at 5-foot-9 and 170 pounds, Harper turns down offers from Central Oklahoma, East Central University, Houston Christian and Oklahoma Panhandle State to walk on to Oklahoma.

Per Harper’s Twitter page, he finished up his senior campaign with some big stat totals racking up 100 receptions on the season for 1,700 yards and 19 touchdowns - the most in the state of Oklahoma in receiving yards.

Under Brent Venables, the Sooners have shown an increased attention to adding players within the state, with Harper certainly falling into that category with Noble just a stone’s throw away from Norman.

He joins a talented group of receivers already committed and signed to Oklahoma including 4-star wideouts Jaquaize Pettaway and Keyon Brown along with two-way local athlete Jacobe Johnson

