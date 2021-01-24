FootballMen's BasketballOther Sooners
Search

Oklahoma adds another 2021 quarterback

Ralph Rucker, who's up for a prestigious award and plays three sports, will be a preferred walk-on at OU
Author:
Publish date:

Lincoln Riley added another dynamic high school quarterback to his 2021 class on Sunday.

Ralph Rucker, a senior at Lovejoy High School in Lucas, TX, announced via Twitter that he’s coming to Oklahoma.

Rucker is a dual-threat QB who was named one of four finalists for the Tom Landry Award recognizing the top high school football player in North Texas who demonstrates leadership both on and off the field.

The Landry Award was launched in 2010, and past winners include former Oklahoma quarterback Kyler Murray and current Sooners running back Kennedy Brooks.

At Oklahoma, he’ll be a preferred walk-on and will join incoming Washington, D.C. freshman Caleb Williams, Penn State transfer Micah Bowens and Carl Albert freshman Ben Harris in the quarterback room behind 2020 starter Spencer Rattler.

During his senior year, the 6-foot, 195-pound Rucker threw for 3,423 yards and 47 touchdowns with just three interceptions. He also rushed for 1,044 yards and 12 TDs.

As a junior, Rucker completed 63.6 percent of his passes for 1,957 yards, 28 touchdowns and 10 interceptions.

Rucker also plays baseball and wrestles. He has reportedly received preferred walk-on offers from Texas Tech and Oklahoma State as well.

Ralph Rucker
Football

Oklahoma adds another 2021 quarterback

Harmon vs Kansas
Basketball

Oklahoma's De'Vion Harmon sparked Sooners' victory with sorrow on his heart

Latrell McCutchin - trophy
Football

Early arrivals: Oklahoma's 2021 class is here

Rod_Aydelotte_Baylor_Oklahoma_01232021_WacoTribuneHerald_pool2
Basketball

Oklahoma falls 84-61 at Baylor

Arizona Wildcats offensive lineman Robert Congel (66), quarterback Grant Gunnell (17) and running back J.J. Taylor (21)
Football

Report: Oklahoma lands another OL from transfer portal

Austin Haywood 1
Football

Oklahoma's Top 20 recruiting what-ifs, No. 12: Austin Haywood

De'Vion Harmon vs Kansas 2021
Basketball

Oklahoma avenges earlier season loss, tops KU 75-68

Elijah Harkless
Basketball

Oklahoma hopes to ride defensive momentum today against Kansas