Oklahoma adds another 2021 quarterback

Ralph Rucker, who's up for a prestigious award and plays three sports, will be a preferred walk-on at OU

Lincoln Riley added another dynamic high school quarterback to his 2021 class on Sunday.

Ralph Rucker, a senior at Lovejoy High School in Lucas, TX, announced via Twitter that he’s coming to Oklahoma.

Rucker is a dual-threat QB who was named one of four finalists for the Tom Landry Award recognizing the top high school football player in North Texas who demonstrates leadership both on and off the field.

The Landry Award was launched in 2010, and past winners include former Oklahoma quarterback Kyler Murray and current Sooners running back Kennedy Brooks.

At Oklahoma, he’ll be a preferred walk-on and will join incoming Washington, D.C. freshman Caleb Williams, Penn State transfer Micah Bowens and Carl Albert freshman Ben Harris in the quarterback room behind 2020 starter Spencer Rattler.

During his senior year, the 6-foot, 195-pound Rucker threw for 3,423 yards and 47 touchdowns with just three interceptions. He also rushed for 1,044 yards and 12 TDs.

As a junior, Rucker completed 63.6 percent of his passes for 1,957 yards, 28 touchdowns and 10 interceptions.

Rucker also plays baseball and wrestles. He has reportedly received preferred walk-on offers from Texas Tech and Oklahoma State as well.