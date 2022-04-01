Oklahoma Announces Details for Baker Mayfield Statue Reveal

The Sooners' sixth Heisman statue will be unveiled during halftime of the spring game in Heisman Park, while Mayfield attends the ceremony inside the stadium.

Mystery solved.

Oklahoma on Thursday finalized details for the reveal of Baker Mayfield’s Heisman statue on April 23.

It was previously announced that Mayfield’s bronze visage would join his Heisman forebears in Heisman Park across Jenkins Avenue during the annual Red/White Game festivities.

On Monday, head coach Brent Venables revealed the statue would be unveiled at halftime of the spring game. And Thursday, the final detail came forth: the statue unveiling will be at Heisman Park across the street, and the ceremony will be on Owen Field. The reveal will be shown on the stadium’s video boards.

Fans will not be allowed to leave the stadium and re-enter, but there will be photo ops available after the game.

“I can't think of a better way to celebrate this tremendous honor than alongside my family, teammates and Sooner Nation,” Mayfield said in a statement. “It took all of us, so to be back on Owen Field and have this statue unveiled there is incredible. See you at the Spring Game!”

Mayfield in 2017 became the Sooners’ sixth Heisman winner, joining Billy Vessels (1952), Steve Owens (1969), Billy Sims (1978), Jason White (2003) and Sam Bradford (2008). A year later, Kyler Murray joined the elite club.

Mayfield passed for 4,627 yards and 43 touchdowns and led OU to a 12-2 record, a third straight Big 12 championship and a return to the College Football Playoff.

“I’m a Sooner for life and incredibly grateful for all of the success my teammates and I had at OU,” said Mayfield, who was a two-time first-team All-American. “It's humbling and surreal to think about having a statue in iconic Heisman Park. I can't wait to be back in Norman and reunite with the most passionate fans in college football.”

Spring game tickets for OU football season ticket holders and Sooner Club members cost $10 each. Season ticket holders and Sooner Club members must log in to their online account to order.

MidFirst Bank East Club, Valero South Champions Club and Santee Lounge season ticket holders will have access to purchase general admission tickets within their respective club(s) for $10 each. Suite and loge box holders will be able to reserve their complimentary suite and loge box tickets via a separate RSVP process that will be outlined by email in the coming days.

Tickets for the general public are $15 for general admission bowl seating and $25 for any remaining general admission Club or general admission Santee Lounge seating.