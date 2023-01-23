Oklahoma Apparently Has Hired Former Clemson LB James Skalski

Former Clemson linebacker James Skalski apparently has been added to the Oklahoma football coaching staff.

Skalski, who played six seasons for the Tigers under Dabo Swinney and then-defensive coordinator Brent Venables, posted on Instagram Sunday several photos of himself wearing OU coaching gear.

He also posted a photo of his late father, John, wearing his No. 96 Oklahoma jersey. John Skalski was a Sooner freshman in 1983.

Skalski’s duties at OU haven’t been publicized yet, but it’s likely he’ll help Venables in some capacity with the linebackers.

At Clemson, Skalski was a part of two national championships and five straight playoff appearances.

His college career ran from 2016-2021 and he was a two-time team captain who finished with 310 career tackles (20.5 for loss, including 10 quarterback sacks). He played 1,920 snaps in 69 games, according to his Clemson bio.