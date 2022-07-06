Oklahoma, Big 12 Announces Media Days Attendees

The Sooners are headed to Arlington next week with Brent Venables as the man in charge.



Player attendees for the 2022 Big 12 Media Days were announced on Wednesday morning, as the Sooners will send four players to Arlington.

Brent Venables split up the group evenly, opting to take two offensive players and two defensive players.

Leading the group of Sooners is new quarterback Dillon Gabriel and veteran wide receiver Marvin Mims. Gabriel is a highly-touted transfer QB from UCF, while Mims has been a staple of the OU offense for multiple seasons.

On the defensive end, redshirt junior Woodi Washington and sophomore Ethan Downs will be representing. Washington looks lead the secondary after his impressive sophomore season was injury riddled. Downs seems destined for a breakout year after emerging as a key contributor in his first season.

While the new-look Big 12 won’t take shape until next season, there are still plenty of big names to follow at Media Days. Other players scheduled to attend:

Texas: RB Bijan Robinson, RB Roschon Johnson, LB DeMarvion Overshown, DE Ovie Oghoufo

Baylor: LB Dillon Doyle, LB Bryson Jackson, TE Ben Sims

Iowa State: LB O’Rien Vance, WR Xavier Hutchinson, OL Trevor Downing

Kansas: S Kenny Logan Jr, QB Jalon Daniels, RB Devin Neal, OL Earl Bostick Jr.

Kansas State: QB Adrian Martinez, RB Duece Vaughn, LB Daniel Green, DT Eli Huggins

Oklahoma State: QB Spencer Sanders, WR Brennan Presley, DE Brock Martin, DE Tyler Lacy

TCU: C Steve Avila, CB Tre’vious Hodges-Tomlinson, WR Quintin Johnson, LB Dee Winters

Texas Tech: OL Caleb Rogers, WR Myles Price, OLB Tyree Wilson, DB Dadrion Taylor-Demerson

West Virginia: WR Bryce Ford-Wheaton, OL Zach Frazier, DL Dante Stills, CB Charles Woods

Big 12 Media Days will take place at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on July 13 and 14.