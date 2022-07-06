Oklahoma, Big 12 Announces Media Days Attendees
Player attendees for the 2022 Big 12 Media Days were announced on Wednesday morning, as the Sooners will send four players to Arlington.
Brent Venables split up the group evenly, opting to take two offensive players and two defensive players.
Leading the group of Sooners is new quarterback Dillon Gabriel and veteran wide receiver Marvin Mims. Gabriel is a highly-touted transfer QB from UCF, while Mims has been a staple of the OU offense for multiple seasons.
On the defensive end, redshirt junior Woodi Washington and sophomore Ethan Downs will be representing. Washington looks lead the secondary after his impressive sophomore season was injury riddled. Downs seems destined for a breakout year after emerging as a key contributor in his first season.
While the new-look Big 12 won’t take shape until next season, there are still plenty of big names to follow at Media Days. Other players scheduled to attend:
Texas: RB Bijan Robinson, RB Roschon Johnson, LB DeMarvion Overshown, DE Ovie Oghoufo
Baylor: LB Dillon Doyle, LB Bryson Jackson, TE Ben Sims
Iowa State: LB O’Rien Vance, WR Xavier Hutchinson, OL Trevor Downing
Kansas: S Kenny Logan Jr, QB Jalon Daniels, RB Devin Neal, OL Earl Bostick Jr.
Kansas State: QB Adrian Martinez, RB Duece Vaughn, LB Daniel Green, DT Eli Huggins
Oklahoma State: QB Spencer Sanders, WR Brennan Presley, DE Brock Martin, DE Tyler Lacy
TCU: C Steve Avila, CB Tre’vious Hodges-Tomlinson, WR Quintin Johnson, LB Dee Winters
Texas Tech: OL Caleb Rogers, WR Myles Price, OLB Tyree Wilson, DB Dadrion Taylor-Demerson
West Virginia: WR Bryce Ford-Wheaton, OL Zach Frazier, DL Dante Stills, CB Charles Woods
Big 12 Media Days will take place at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on July 13 and 14.