Oklahoma CB Latrell McCutchin Picks USC

The former 4-star prospect entered the transfer portal last week and on Wednesday night announced his decision to join Lincoln Riley at USC.

Oklahoma cornerback Latrell McCutchin was a big recruiting win for the Sooners when he chose OU out of Austin, TX.

Now, after just one season in Norman, McCutchin is off to USC.

McCutchin, who entered the NCAA Transfer Portal on Jan. 11, announced Wednesday night on Twitter that he’ll be joining Lincoln Riley and the Trojans.

The talented McCutchin was predictably in and out of the lineup as a true freshman in 2021, playing in nine games and making just nine tackles but also forcing two fumbles.

When he entered the portal last week, he thanked OU and Sooner fans for a positive experience.

“First off, I want to genuinely thank the University of Oklahoma for giving me the opportunity to compete at the highest level of Division 1 football,” McCutchin wrote on Twitter. “I know that many people don’t get to do so, so I will forever cherish the blessing presented to me.

“Furthermore, Oklahoma is a very special palace. Having the opportunity to meet and explore with my teammates while creating everlasting memories is something that I will never take for granted. I love y’all boys forever and y’all know y’all can call on me at any time. We locked in for life!

“To Sooner nation, I’m so thankful to have had your support for the past year and a half, and I hope that you will still support me even with me not rocking the crimson and cream anymore. Your love and support is like no other, and I will surely miss running out onto the prairie on the palace.”

When McCutchin committed to OU in July 2020, he said, “I think I can be the one to change the culture.”

But that never happened.

During the 2021 season, McCutchin’s father took to social media to express frustration with the OU coaching staff when he tweeted, “F*** OU defensive coaching staff.” (That tweet was soon deleted but screenshots remain.)

When cornerbacks coach Roy Manning followed Riley to Southern Cal (Manning is now coaching linebackers), McCutchin chose not to play for the Sooners’ new corners coach, Alabama assistant Jay Valai.

Valai was a coach at Texas when the Longhorns were recruiting McCutchin. McCutchin committed to Alabama, and when Valai was hired to coach Crimson Tide cornerbacks, McCutchin decommitted there and came to OU.

Brent Venables hired Valai on Jan. 11, and McCutchin entered the transfer portal the same day.

McCutchin was also the social media target of one of his former teammates, linebacker Nik Bonitto.

