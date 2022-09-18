Oklahoma Challenged the Big Guys, and They Responded With a Dominant Performance

LINCOLN, NE — Brent Venables stated the obvious on Saturday after his No. 6-ranked Oklahoma Sooners pounded Nebraska.

“We challenged our offensive and defensive lines as a program,” Venables said after the Sooners dominated the line of scrimmage on both fronts. “What we stand for, the DNA that we want to be known for, the identity that we want to be known for, the fingerprint on the season that Team 128 has an opportunity to develop and create.”

It was almost stunning to watch.

Dillon Gabriel was safe behind McKade Mettauer, Chris Murray and others. Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Through two games, the OU offensive line had been identified as the weak spot of the unit. And when the season began, defensive line was the single biggest mystery thanks to the loss of three starters to the NFL.

But Saturday at Memorial Stadium, the Sooners were led by an indomitable charge from the guys up front, rushing for 312 yards and dropping Nebraska runners nine times for loss.

“To go into an environment like this and have the ability to establish the run game early, moving people and attacking the second and third levels like we did with a variety of backs and quarterbacks,” Venables said, “really proud of our guys.”

Although Venables presented it as something new, he later clarified that an added emphasis on the line of scrimmage all week in practice was nothing out of the ordinary.

“It's not different,” he said. “Continue to challenge guys and help them grow and develop and create awareness. Instead of within a game, on either side, playing inconsistent, let's play to our potential. This is a game of performance, not a game of potential. So let's play the way we're capable of and it starts with you got to win in the mind first. You got to be edgy and you got to get everybody to buy into that.”

What’s clear is that Oklahoma’s new attitude about being physical in practice and welcoming contact and practicing tackling — it’s made a stark difference for this team.

Brent Venables Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

“We went 24 straight days in fall camp inside drill,” Venables said. “Spider pads or full pads, it didn't matter. The reason we did that is you got to practice tough to play tough. And we're still a work in progress. But today was improvement.”

Oklahoma played tough against the Cornhuskers. Really tough. And the players said it felt good to execute what they worked on in practice.

On offense, it started with the o-line.

“They did a great job of accepting the challenge,” said running back Eric Gray, who ran for 113 yards and averaged 10 yards per carry. “A lot of people were saying they needed to step up, but I think they did a great job accepting the challenge. Over 300 yards rushing today, a testament to my performance. I want to give a big shoutout to those guys up front.”

And on defense, it started with the d-line.

“I think us as a whole room, I think we’re doing a great job getting sacks,” said d-end Jonah Laulu, the Hawaii transfer who got his first career sacks at OU. “Four sacks today, I think, and like nine TFLs. So I think we’re doing a great job. That’s just how our defense is, it’s for us to make plays. That’s how we’re supposed to — if we operate how we’re supposed operate, then we’ll make plays. And I’m just glad we’re executing and everybody’s getting sacks.”

Ethan Downs takes down Trey Palmer. Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Venables tried to label some of the adjectives he wants his team to look like.

“Tough. Resilient. Edgy. Hungry. Never satisfied,” he said. “I think those would be the best — are those adjectives? Or not?

“I love the way we're developing. Our leadership and our mindset and these guys are super, super hungry and they want you to coach them hard. And when I say (that), like, they are literally sitting on the edge of their seat in every meeting. I can't say it any more clearly and truthful. And when we go to practice, it's the same thing.

“And we coach them really hard and we hold them accountable. But they receive it. We’re still a long ways to go. But we're making improvement. Steady improvement. And that's what it looks like.”