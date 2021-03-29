Oklahoma football commits are stepping up their recruiting efforts

As the camp circuit heats up this summer, 2022 commits Talyn Shettron, Jason Llewellyn and Demetrius Hunter have their sights set on bringing more talent with them to Norman

DALLAS — As recruiting camp season heats up, the Oklahoma Sooners are looking to make some gains.

And what better way than to get OU’s current verbal commitments to be actively recruiting other prospects during these elite camps?

Such was the case at the Under Armour All-American Camp in Dallas, as current class of 2022 commits Demetrius Hunter, Jason Llewellyn and Talyn Shettron took the field alongside other Oklahoma targets.

Jason Llewellyn Ryan Chapman / AllSooners.com

Llewellyn and Shettron had their sights set on a talented pass catcher in the 2023 class. Longview, TX, wide receiver Jalen Hale got the Sooner duo’s attention, as the coaching staff extended him an offer in the middle of January.

“One of the coaches texted me to try and go meet Jalen Hale. They were just kind of saying get on him, like he’s good,” Llewellyn said. “He showed it today, he was really good. I was impressed by him.”

Jalen Hale Ryan Chapman / AllSooners.com

Llewellyn isn’t the only person Hale has impressed, as he is rated a 4-star recruit by 247 Sports. In 2020, Hale hauled in 39 passes for 699 yards and 10 touchdowns, earning Texas District 7-5A D-1 Newcomer of the Year honors for his sophomore exploits.

“I’ve just been talking to him, telling him that OU is the place to be,” Shettron said. “I had a few kids I had to go talk to and let them know what’s up.”

Talyn Shettron Ryan Chapman / AllSooners.com

The lone offensive lineman currently committed in Oklahoma’s 2022 class got in on the recruiting action as well.

“Definitely they’ve been trying to get me to recruit kids and, you know, the guys out here to come play and build this championship team,” Hunter said. “Talked to a couple of guys out here today, trying to get them convinced to come to OU and try to build a great team.”

Hunter said he was focused on two guys in particular, Cameron Williams and Kam Dewberry, both offensive tackles.

“I was hitting them up on Twitter and told them I was going to be here and we chopped it up in real life,” he said. “They’re some great guys.”

Demetrius Hunter Ryan Chapman / AllSooners.com

Williams and Dewberry are both rated 4-star recruits by 247 Sports.

After the camp, Williams, standing 6-foot-5 and 360 pounds from Duncanville, TX, told SI Sooners that Oklahoma, Oregon and Tennessee had caught his eye as programs who were doing a good job in the recruiting process.

The recruiting efforts will heat up as the current NCAA dead period is scheduled to expire at the end of May, meaning programs can host recruits on-campus in an official capacity, looking to wow prospects with their campuses and facilities.

Llewellyn said he’s especially excited to officially visit the OU campus, even though he’ll be making a trip to Norman in April.

“I’m gonna try to make it up for the Spring Game for sure,” he said. “Just go see Norman, watch the game and stuff.”

“But then visit-wise, as soon as everything opens up, I’m there.”