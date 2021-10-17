Oklahoma Continues Climb Up AP Poll

The Sooners knocked off TCU 52-31 on Saturday night to improve to 7-0 on the season.

The Oklahoma Sooners extended the nation’s longest winning streak to 15 games on Saturday night with a 52-31 win over the TCU Horned Frogs at Gaylord Family - Oklahoma Memorial Stadium.

True freshman quarterback Caleb Williams was simply spectacular in his first career start completing 18 of 23 passes for 295 yards and four touchdowns with another 66 yards and a touchdown on the ground.

Three of Williams’ scoring tosses came to former 5-star recruit Jadon Haselwood who had a breakout performance on Saturday.

Running back Kennedy Brooks also continued his recent hot streak rushing for 153 yards on 20 carries with a touchdown of his own.

Kennedy Brooks Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

For their efforts, the Sooners have continued their climb up the AP Poll to No. 3 in the latest edition of the rankings released on Sunday.

Georgia continues to hold on to the No. 1 spot with Cincinnati moving to No. 2 to replace Iowa after they were upset by Purdue.

Alabama comes in at No. 4 with Ohio State at No. 5 to round out the top-5 with Michigan, Penn State, Oklahoma State, Michigan State and Oregon filling out the rest of the top-10 in slots 6-10, respectively.

The Cowboys’ win over Texas knocked the Longhorns out of the poll but Baylor’s home win over BYU has slid the Bears back into the rankings at No. 20 to become the Big 12’s third-ranked team.

Along with Texas, Iowa State is receiving votes as well but currently sits on the outside looking into the rankings.

The Sooners will return to action on Saturday when they hit the road to face the 1-5 Kansas Jayhawks at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium in Lawrence.

