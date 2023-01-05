Skip to main content

Oklahoma Corner Declares for NFL Draft

Redshirt senior corner C.J. Coldon has decided to turn pro after his lone season in Norman.

Another veteran member of the defense has declared for the NFL Draft. 

Oklahoma corner C.J. Coldon has officially announced his intentions to head to the next level.

Coldon was a redshirt senior, but could have applied for a medical hardship granting another season in Norman. In 2019, when Coldon was at Wyoming, he played just three games before missing the rest of the season with an injury. While the expectation was always for Coldon to turn pro, the announcement makes it official.

After transferring to Oklahoma, the veteran corner received All-Big 12 honorable mention recognition this fall. He recorded 43 tackles, four interceptions and six pass break-ups. He also notched a Newcomer of the Week award after three pass break-ups and an interception against Oklahoma State.

Oklahoma's defense will certainly feel Coldon's absence, as the corner played in 11 games this season. He seemed to progress as the season wore on, and earned a starting spot in the last three contests.

