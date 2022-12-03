Oklahoma DB Bryson Washington Announces Entrance Into Transfer Portal

Another member of the Oklahoma secondary is entering the transfer portal.

Bryson Washington, a redshirt sophomore, announced he will be moving on from the Sooners on Saturday.

"I would like to thank my family for supporting me throughout this whole journey," Washington said in a statement on Twitter. "I would like to thank Sooner Nation, and the coaches for my amazing years at the University of Oklahoma and I can't wait to see how special my young guys become at this University.

"With all that being said, after multiple talks and prayers from my family, I have decided to enter the transfer portal."

Mostly a special teams player for Oklahoma, the Sooner safety made 14 combined appearances in 2020 and 2021.

Washington wasn't a factor in OU's secondary rotation this season, falling behind Billy Bowman, Justin Broiles, Trey Morrison, Key Lawrence, Damond Harmon, Robert Spears-Jennings and Justin Harrington.

Four defensive backs have now hit the transfer portal for Oklahoma, as Washington joins Kendal Dennis, Joshua Eaton and Jordan Mukes.

Washington was rated a 4-star recruit out of high school by both 247Sports and Rivals, and the Houston native picked OU over Texas.

He will have three years of eligibility at his next stop after transferring.