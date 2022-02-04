Oklahoma DB Jeremiah Criddell Stepping Away From Playing Football

While he will no longer be playing, Criddell will be staying with the team as a defensive assistant.

A once-promising player’s Oklahoma career has been cut short due to injuries.

Defensive back Jeremiah Criddell announced on Friday that he would be stepping away from the game of football due to multiple concussions and the recommendations of numerous doctors.

While Criddell didn’t completely close the book on playing again, it looks as if his playing days in Norman are over.

“In the past 4 ½ months I have had countless doctors appointments while feeling shock and disbelief that my playing career could possibly be over,” Criddell wrote on Twitter. “I love this game, I miss physically competing, and physically giving everything I have for my brothers. Although these 4 ½ months seemed dark, I found a way to put one foot in front of the other. I walked into hidden blessings and found out who I am without Ball.”

Criddell came to Oklahoma as a 4-star recruit in the Sooners’ 2019 signing class with many expecting him to become a star on then-defensive coordinator Alex Grinch’s defense.

After redshirting the 2019 campaign, Criddell saw his role grow in 2020 appearing in all 11 of the Sooners’ games and making one start.

But in 2021, the California native was only able to appear in three games due to injuries that have now sidelined him indefinitely.

While this is obviously an announcement that is of a negative variety, there was some positivity that came along with it.

Criddell also announced that head coach Brent Venables has given him the opportunity to remain with the team as a defensive assistant.

“I was given an unbelievable opportunity to stay at The University of Oklahoma as a defensive assistant and finish my bachelors degree in criminology,” Criddell wrote. “I thank Coach Brent Venables for this opportunity to learn, grow and be developed under the great staff he has put together in Norman.

“I thank the current Oklahoma staff and players for being receptive in my transition from player to coach. I am excited and confident that we will exceed our expectations this coming season. I will bet on myself and attack this new chapter in my life with the same devoted, energetic, and immersed attitude that I had as aplayer into learning the coaching profession.”

Criddell finishes his Sooners career with 15 total tackles in 17 career games played.

Now, he turns to the coaching side to try and help Oklahoma return to glory under the new regime.